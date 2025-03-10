Min Woo Lee betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
After he finished 54th in this tournament in 2024, Min Woo Lee has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Lee has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Lee last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 54th with a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Lee's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|3/9/2023
|6
|68-70-66-76
|-8
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Min Woo Lee has averaged 319.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 1.174 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 2.210 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.690 last season, which ranked fifth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (314.8 yards) ranked seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee ranked 139th on TOUR with an average of -0.213 per round. Additionally, he ranked 137th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.40%.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 118th last season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranked 106th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|314.8
|319.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.11
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.67%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|17.17%
|11.42%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee participated in 20 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times (85%).
- Last season Lee's best performance came when he shot 17-under and finished second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Lee compiled 783 points last season, which ranked him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 5.500 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that event, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.272 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.223, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.690
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.213
|-1.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|2.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.110
|1.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.478
|2.210
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|22
|76-65-68-68
|-7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|68-69-73-71
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|70-66-68-67
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|48
|71-77-74-70
|+4
|14
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|71-65-68-67
|-13
|59
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.