Min Woo Lee betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 5.500 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that event, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.272 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.223, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.