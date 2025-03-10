Michael Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Michael Kim finished the weekend at 8-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 looking for a higher finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kim has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of 7-over.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Kim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|3/14/2019
|MC
|74-78
|+8
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- Michael Kim has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 1.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 8.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.374 ranks 36th on TOUR this season, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.537. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.24%.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR, while he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He has broken par 21.43% of the time (139th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|302.5
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|70.24%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.82
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|139
|21.43%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|8.33%
|5.83%
Kim's best finishes
- Although Kim has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
- Currently, Kim sits eighth in the FedExCup standings with 823 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.948 (he finished second in that tournament).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.872 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.510.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.357, which ranked 34th in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.374
|1.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.537
|2.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.461
|2.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.100
|1.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.473
|8.455
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|65-69-68-68
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-73-66-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|69-63-68-67
|-17
|245
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|95
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|68-68-67-68
|-13
|56
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|6
|65-66-67-71
|-15
|92
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|75-69-67-69
|-8
|325
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.