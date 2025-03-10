Michael Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Kim has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.

Michael Kim has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 1.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.