Michael Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Michael Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his last competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Michael Kim finished the weekend at 8-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kim has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of 7-over.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Kim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC68-80+4
    3/14/2019MC74-78+8

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 1.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 8.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.374 ranks 36th on TOUR this season, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.537. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.24%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR, while he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He has broken par 21.43% of the time (139th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97302.5301.3
    Greens in Regulation %5370.24%70.83%
    Putts Per Round8328.8228.6
    Par Breakers13921.43%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance18.33%5.83%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Although Kim has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
    • Currently, Kim sits eighth in the FedExCup standings with 823 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.948 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.872 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.510.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.357, which ranked 34th in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3741.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5372.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.4612.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.1001.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.4738.455

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-71-68-66-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1165-69-68-68-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-65-2--
    January 16-19The American Express4367-73-66-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open269-63-68-67-17245
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-72-71-70-495
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1368-68-67-68-1356
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches665-66-67-71-1592
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard475-69-67-69-8325

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

