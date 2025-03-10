McClure Meissner betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.868.

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.051. He finished 21st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.582 (he missed the cut in that event).

At The American Express in January 2025, Meissner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.827, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 30th in the field (he finished 68th in that event).