McClure Meissner betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
McClure Meissner enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, looking for better results March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Meissner's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Meissner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Meissner has an average finish of 60th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Meissner has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging -2.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.628 ranks 171st on TOUR this season, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner has a 0.130 mark (83rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Meissner's -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, and his 28.56 putts-per-round average ranks 57th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|305.7
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|64.20%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.56
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|181
|19.14%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|11.11%
|11.11%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Meissner has 46 points, ranking him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.868.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.051. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.582 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At The American Express in January 2025, Meissner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.827, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 30th in the field (he finished 68th in that event).
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.628
|-1.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.130
|-0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.521
|1.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.462
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.439
|-2.259
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|71-69-67-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|69-76-73-75
|+5
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.