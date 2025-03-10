Max McGreevy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.675 (he finished fourth in that event).

McGreevy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.365.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 29th in the field at 0.804. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.095, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).