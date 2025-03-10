Max McGreevy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy will compete in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 40th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- McGreevy missed the cut in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
McGreevy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/9/2023
|MC
|69-89
|+14
McGreevy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McGreevy has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- McGreevy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Max McGreevy has averaged 302.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McGreevy is averaging 2.555 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McGreevy has an average of 2.614 in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129 ranks 79th on TOUR this season, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McGreevy owns a 0.340 mark (55th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McGreevy's 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 41st on TOUR this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 91st. He has broken par 23.61% of the time (85th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|300.5
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|67.50%
|65.19%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.85
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|85
|23.61%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|15.00%
|16.30%
McGreevy's best finishes
- McGreevy has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 172 points, McGreevy currently ranks 68th in the FedExCup standings.
McGreevy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.675 (he finished fourth in that event).
- McGreevy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.365.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 29th in the field at 0.804. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.095, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
- McGreevy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked fourth in the field.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.129
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.340
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.376
|-1.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.375
|2.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.468
|2.614
McGreevy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-66-71-66
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-64-69
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-68
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|74-65-68-66
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-68-64-67
|-16
|123
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|40
|76-72-73-71
|+4
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.