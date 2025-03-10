Max Homa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Max Homa looks to improve upon his 64th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Homa's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Homa finished 64th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Homa's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|3/9/2023
|6
|72-72-67-69
|-8
|3/10/2022
|13
|72-73-71-66
|-6
|3/11/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five events, Homa finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Homa has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Homa is averaging -0.550 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging -4.220 Strokes Gained: Total.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.157 (72nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.5 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa owns a -1.303 average that ranks 183rd on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 64.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa's -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (61st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|290.5
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|64.07%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.60
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|137
|21.48%
|17.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|15.56%
|19.70%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- As of now, Homa has compiled 49 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.079 (he finished 26th in that event).
- Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 0.500.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.349 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.927, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.978) at The Sentry (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.157
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-1.303
|-4.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.187
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.317
|-0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.275
|-4.220
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|16
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|70
|69-78-74-70
|+11
|12
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-75-73-67
|+1
|82
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|69-69-67-68
|-19
|38
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|71-72-70-69
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|81-70
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.