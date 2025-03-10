PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Max Homa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Max Homa looks to improve upon his 64th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Homa at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Homa's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Homa finished 64th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Homa's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20246468-75-74-71E
    3/9/2023672-72-67-69-8
    3/10/20221372-73-71-66-6
    3/11/2021MC73-73+2

    Homa's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Homa finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Homa has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Homa is averaging -0.550 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Homa is averaging -4.220 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.157 (72nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.5 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa owns a -1.303 average that ranks 183rd on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 64.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa's -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (61st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173290.5296.2
    Greens in Regulation %16264.07%55.56%
    Putts Per Round6128.6028.6
    Par Breakers13721.48%17.17%
    Bogey Avoidance16515.56%19.70%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • As of now, Homa has compiled 49 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.079 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 0.500.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.349 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.927, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
    • Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.978) at The Sentry (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1570.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green183-1.303-4.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.1870.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.317-0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.275-4.220

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6170-71-70-66-38
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7067-70-73-69-13
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-72-70-74+816
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship7069-78-74-70+1112
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-75-73-67+182
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2773-66-67-66-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry2669-69-67-68-1938
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5371-72-70-69-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC81-70+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

