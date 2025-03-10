Max Homa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.079 (he finished 26th in that event).

Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 0.500.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.349 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.927, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 53rd in that tournament).