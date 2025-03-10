Max Greyserman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.249 (he finished 24th in that event).

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 6.823 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.618. He finished 22nd in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.061, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.