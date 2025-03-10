Max Greyserman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Max Greyserman hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 22nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman is averaging 1.019 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 0.301 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 this season (120th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 54th, while his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman owns a 0.245 mark (63rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.81, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 26.16% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|307.0
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|67.92%
|63.74%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.81
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.16%
|23.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|14.87%
|15.79%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 278 points, Greyserman currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.249 (he finished 24th in that event).
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 6.823 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.618. He finished 22nd in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.061, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.640) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.109
|-1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.245
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.046
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.294
|1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.476
|0.301
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|64-66-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|70-67-63-72
|-20
|43
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|71-73-74-74
|+4
|9
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|70-72-79
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|7
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|77-68-73-68
|-2
|38
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|59
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|70-71-75-72
|E
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.