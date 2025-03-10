PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Max Greyserman hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 22nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman is averaging 1.019 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 0.301 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Greyserman .

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 this season (120th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 54th, while his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman owns a 0.245 mark (63rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.81, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 26.16% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54307.0309.2
    Greens in Regulation %10567.92%63.74%
    Putts Per Round8228.8128.9
    Par Breakers2526.16%23.10%
    Bogey Avoidance15214.87%15.79%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 278 points, Greyserman currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.249 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 6.823 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.618. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.061, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.640) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.109-1.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2450.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0460.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.2941.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.4760.301

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship468-64-69-65-22--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational764-66-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry2470-67-63-72-2043
    January 16-19The American Express769-66-65-69-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4871-73-74-74+49
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D70-72-79+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4971-68-70-70-57
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2477-68-73-68-238
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1167-70-68-66-1359
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2270-71-75-72E40

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW