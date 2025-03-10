Maverick McNealy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Maverick McNealy placed ninth in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, shooting a 13-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) .
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, McNealy has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 38th.
- In 2024, McNealy finished ninth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
McNealy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|3/9/2023
|60
|74-71-70-73
|E
|3/10/2022
|46
|70-76-70-71
|-1
|3/11/2021
|MC
|80-77
|+13
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 2.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 2.945 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 this season, which ranks 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 14th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.655, while he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.51%.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, while he averages 29.35 putts per round (144th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.8
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|70.51%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.35
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|16
|26.71%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|13.68%
|15.12%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has taken part in seven tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- As of now, McNealy has accumulated 664 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 3.699 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.550 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.131. In that event, he finished 52nd.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.375 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.311) in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.205
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.655
|2.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.518
|-1.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.554
|2.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.896
|2.945
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|1
|62-70-66-68
|-16
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-64-69-68
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-65-73
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|70-73-73-77
|+5
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|70-68-63-69
|-14
|75
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|75-70-68-64
|-11
|400
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
