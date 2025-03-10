Maverick McNealy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

McNealy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 2.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.