58M AGO

58M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Maverick McNealy placed ninth in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, shooting a 13-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) .

    Latest odds for McNealy at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, McNealy has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 38th.
    • In 2024, McNealy finished ninth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    McNealy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024967-68-68-72-13
    3/9/20236074-71-70-73E
    3/10/20224670-76-70-71-1
    3/11/2021MC80-77+13

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 2.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 2.945 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McNealy .

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 this season, which ranks 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 14th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.655, while he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.51%.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, while he averages 29.35 putts per round (144th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68304.8304.8
    Greens in Regulation %5070.51%68.21%
    Putts Per Round14429.3529.6
    Par Breakers1626.71%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance11813.68%15.12%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has taken part in seven tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • As of now, McNealy has accumulated 664 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 3.699 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.550 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.131. In that event, he finished 52nd.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.375 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.311) in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.2050.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.6552.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.518-1.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.5542.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8962.945

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-66-67-69-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-67-70-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic162-70-66-68-16--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-64-69-68-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-65-73-79
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5270-73-73-77+57
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-71-73-68-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open970-68-63-69-1475
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational275-70-68-64-11400
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

