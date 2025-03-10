PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matti Schmid betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Matti Schmid hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after a sixth-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Schmid at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Schmid has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 26th, posting a score of 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Schmid's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20242668-68-72-72-8

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 1.450 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Schmid is averaging -0.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 (94th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 120th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.125, while he ranks 75th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.58%.
    • On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR, while he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05. He has broken par 24.60% of the time (57th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29311.7312.9
    Greens in Regulation %7569.58%69.10%
    Putts Per Round10829.0529.3
    Par Breakers5724.60%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance10613.23%14.93%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, Schmid ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings with 127 points.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 20th in the field at 1.412.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.370. He finished 18th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at The American Express, where his 1.442 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.224). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025. That ranked 18th in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.035-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.1250.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.498-1.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.3201.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.268-0.063

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship570-67-67-62-18--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-65-70-66-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6170-64-73-75-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-73-75-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-72-68-77E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-72E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1868-69-68-67-1243
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open666-69-69-66-1853

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

