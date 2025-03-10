Matti Schmid betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 20th in the field at 1.412.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.370. He finished 18th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at The American Express, where his 1.442 mark ranked in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.224). That ranked sixth in the field.