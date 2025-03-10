Matti Schmid betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Matti Schmid hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after a sixth-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Schmid has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 26th, posting a score of 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Schmid's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 1.450 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Schmid is averaging -0.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 (94th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 120th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.125, while he ranks 75th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.58%.
- On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR, while he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05. He has broken par 24.60% of the time (57th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|311.7
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|69.58%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.05
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|57
|24.60%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|13.23%
|14.93%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Schmid ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings with 127 points.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 20th in the field at 1.412.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.370. He finished 18th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at The American Express, where his 1.442 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.224). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025. That ranked 18th in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.035
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.125
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.498
|-1.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.320
|1.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.268
|-0.063
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|70-64-73-75
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-73-75
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-72-68-77
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|43
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|66-69-69-66
|-18
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
