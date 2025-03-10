Matthieu Pavon betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five events, Pavon has an average finish of 56th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting.