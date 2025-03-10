PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matthieu Pavon betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon takes the course in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Pavon at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Pavon has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Pavon's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC70-77+3

    Pavon's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Pavon has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Pavon is averaging -4.590 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 175th on TOUR with a mark of -0.876.
    • On the greens, Pavon has registered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 20.60% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155295.2296.5
    Greens in Regulation %16863.66%64.51%
    Putts Per Round10428.9629.0
    Par Breakers16120.60%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance16415.51%14.81%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Currently, Pavon ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings with 50 points.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.595. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.733.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.407 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.144). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 42nd in the field.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.148-0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.876-2.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.450-1.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1930.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.282-4.590

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-72-77-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5871-75-77-74+13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4665-73-72-68-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3373-72-76-68+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1767-69-71-67-100
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1774-73-69-72E--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational563-67-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4874-70-69-68-1114
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-80+9--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7368-73-78-71+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6368-68-72-73-34
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4479-69-75-68+316
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4266-64-71-75-812
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-83+14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

