Matthieu Pavon betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon takes the course in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Pavon has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Pavon's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|70-77
|+3
Pavon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Pavon has an average finish of 56th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pavon is averaging -4.590 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 175th on TOUR with a mark of -0.876.
- On the greens, Pavon has registered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 20.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|295.2
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|63.66%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|28.96
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.60%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|15.51%
|14.81%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Currently, Pavon ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings with 50 points.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.595. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.733.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.407 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.144). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 42nd in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.148
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.876
|-2.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.450
|-1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.193
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.282
|-4.590
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|67-69-71-67
|-10
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-73-69-72
|E
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|5
|63-67-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|74-70-69-68
|-11
|14
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|68-73-78-71
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|68-68-72-73
|-3
|4
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|79-69-75-68
|+3
|16
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|66-64-71-75
|-8
|12
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
