Matt McCarty betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five tournaments, McCarty has an average finish of 56th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

McCarty has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.

Matt McCarty has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

McCarty has an average of 2.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.