Matt McCarty betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 48th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is McCarty's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
McCarty's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, McCarty has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- McCarty has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Matt McCarty has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has an average of 2.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarty has an average of -0.709 in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231, which ranks 144th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 155th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarty ranks 159th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.561, while he ranks 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.32%.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a putts-per-round average of 28.83, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|295.2
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|69.32%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|88
|28.83
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|119
|22.22%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|12.56%
|12.96%
McCarty's best finishes
- McCarty has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- As of now, McCarty has collected 27 points, which ranks him 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
McCarty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 0.244 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.377 mark ranked 35th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty's best performance this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.035. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McCarty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.739), which ranked fourth in the field.
- McCarty posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.231) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked in the field.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.231
|-0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.561
|-1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.239
|-0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.337
|2.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.693
|-0.709
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-67-71-72
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-66-69-72
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|63
|67-68-75-70
|-4
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
