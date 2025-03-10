Matt Kuchar betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Kuchar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.053. In that tournament, he finished third.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 4.763 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.411, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.