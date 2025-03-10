PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1 Min Read

Matt Kuchar betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Matt Kuchar hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 56th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Kuchar has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Kuchar's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC74-72+2
    3/9/2023MC70-78+4
    3/10/2022MC74-73+3
    3/11/2021MC76-75+7
    3/14/20192669-70-72-70-7

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 285.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kuchar is averaging 1.182 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 0.556 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.228 last season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranked 174th, while his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranked 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar ranked 128th on TOUR with an average of -0.124 per round. Additionally, he ranked 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.44%.
    • On the greens, Kuchar's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 29th on TOUR last season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranked 82nd. He broke par 21.61% of the time (164th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174288.3285.0
    Greens in Regulation %10666.44%56.54%
    Putts Per Round8228.9528.7
    Par Breakers16421.61%20.59%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.32%10.13%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar participated in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 51.9%.
    • Last season Kuchar's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished third at the 3M Open.
    • Kuchar accumulated 382 points last season, which placed him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Kuchar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.053. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 4.763 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.411, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.228-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1240.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2450.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3511.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2450.556

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M Open368-67-63-71-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-64-70-71-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-64-72-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1467-66-67-69-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3768-69-69-68-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3070-67-68-71-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational964-72-62E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-68-67-68-1036
    January 16-19The American Express4371-66-67-72-1210
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5667-69-68-74-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

