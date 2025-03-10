PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Matt Fitzpatrick enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 22nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Fitzpatrick finished fifth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024566-69-68-69-16
    3/9/2023MC76-71+3
    3/10/2022MC74-74+4
    3/11/2021968-68-72-72-8
    3/14/20194170-71-72-71-4

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 36th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.251 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.172 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 last season (102nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 111th, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranked 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick sported a -0.122 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 64.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranked 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.34. He broke par 25.12% of the time (71st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0298.2
    Greens in Regulation %15564.40%68.83%
    Putts Per Round2228.3429.2
    Par Breakers7125.12%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.55%14.51%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times (77.3%).
    • Last season Fitzpatrick had his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He shot 16-under and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Fitzpatrick's 1074 points last season ranked him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.295), which ranked second in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0361.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.122-1.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.075-1.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4171.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.406-0.172

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-65-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday573-70-74-69-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-79-69+137
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3674-65-63-69-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-69-66-70-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship5070-78-73-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf CompetitionW/D73-64-81+5--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-65-68-70-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship2874-72-71-70-1118
    January 2-5The Sentry2473-65-66-68-2043
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4873-67-72-69-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4974-70-74-75+514
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2278-69-69-72E40

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW