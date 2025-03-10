Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.

Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.295), which ranked second in the field.