Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 22nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Fitzpatrick finished fifth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Fitzpatrick's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|3/9/2023
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|3/10/2022
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|3/11/2021
|9
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|3/14/2019
|41
|70-71-72-71
|-4
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 36th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.251 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.172 in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 last season (102nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 111th, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranked 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick sported a -0.122 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 64.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranked 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.34. He broke par 25.12% of the time (71st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|64.40%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.34
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|71
|25.12%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|14.51%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times (77.3%).
- Last season Fitzpatrick had his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He shot 16-under and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
- Fitzpatrick's 1074 points last season ranked him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.295), which ranked second in the field.
- Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.036
|1.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.122
|-1.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.075
|-1.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.417
|1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.406
|-0.172
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|W/D
|73-64-81
|+5
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|74-72-71-70
|-1
|118
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|73-65-66-68
|-20
|43
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|73-67-72-69
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|74-70-74-75
|+5
|14
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|78-69-69-72
|E
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
