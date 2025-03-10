Mark Hubbard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
When he hits the links March 13-16, Mark Hubbard will try to improve upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2024, he shot 7-under and finished 31st at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hubbard has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 6-under.
- Hubbard last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 31st with a score of 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Hubbard's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|3/9/2023
|35
|71-72-70-71
|-4
|3/11/2021
|MC
|78-67
|+1
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 71st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hubbard has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Hubbard has an average of -1.865 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -6.116 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.125 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.135.
- On the greens, Hubbard's -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|300.8
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.38%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.23
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|158
|20.71%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|16.41%
|19.84%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- Currently, Hubbard has 101 points, ranking him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.540 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 4.760 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.513 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At The American Express in January 2025, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.280). That ranked 18th in the field.
- Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.371) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.125
|-0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.135
|-2.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.413
|-1.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.406
|-1.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.079
|-6.116
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-64-69-73
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|71-72-75-79
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|69-75-74-72
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
