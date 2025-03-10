Mark Hubbard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 71st.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Hubbard has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.

Hubbard has an average of -1.865 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.