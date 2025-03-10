PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links March 13-16, Mark Hubbard will try to improve upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2024, he shot 7-under and finished 31st at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hubbard has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Hubbard last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 31st with a score of 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Hubbard's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20243168-73-72-68-7
    3/9/20233571-72-70-71-4
    3/11/2021MC78-67+1

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 71st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hubbard has an average of -1.865 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -6.116 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.125 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.135.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106300.8299.5
    Greens in Regulation %17163.38%56.35%
    Putts Per Round13329.2329.6
    Par Breakers15820.71%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance17716.41%19.84%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • Currently, Hubbard has 101 points, ranking him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.540 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 4.760 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.513 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.280). That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.371) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.125-0.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.135-2.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.413-1.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.406-1.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.079-6.116

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4167-73-66-69-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship368-67-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-69-67-69-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2168-67-70-65-1036
    January 16-19The American Express1265-64-69-73-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6871-72-75-79+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7369-75-74-72+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-77+8--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

