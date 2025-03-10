PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Mackenzie Hughes enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hughes at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hughes has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Hughes last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 26th with a score of 8-under.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hughes' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20242670-73-69-68-8
    3/9/2023MC75-76+7
    3/10/2022MC72-76+4
    3/11/2021MC75-72+3

    Hughes' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hughes has an average finish of 38th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Hughes has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 0.063 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of -1.720 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.441 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 51.2% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 155th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.525, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.51%.
    • On the greens, Hughes' -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102301.6300.9
    Greens in Regulation %15065.51%63.27%
    Putts Per Round15329.5029.1
    Par Breakers17119.91%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17816.44%16.05%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • With 91 points, Hughes currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 29th in the field at 0.831. In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 1.173 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.746.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.835), which ranked 20th in the field.
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 36th in the field). In that event, he finished 36th.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.441-1.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.525-1.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.2411.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1890.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.914-1.720

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-69-71-77+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic568-67-65-68-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--
    January 16-19The American Express5870-68-66-74-105
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-69-76-67-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3670-66-71-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5274-73-74-75+812
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2273-70-72-73E40

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

