Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hughes has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 4-under.
- Hughes last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 26th with a score of 8-under.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Hughes' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|3/9/2023
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|3/10/2022
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|3/11/2021
|MC
|75-72
|+3
Hughes' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hughes has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Hughes has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 0.063 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of -1.720 in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.441 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 51.2% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 155th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.525, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.51%.
- On the greens, Hughes' -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|301.6
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|65.51%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.50
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|171
|19.91%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|178
|16.44%
|16.05%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- With 91 points, Hughes currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 29th in the field at 0.831. In that event, he finished 22nd.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 1.173 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.746.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.835), which ranked 20th in the field.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 36th in the field). In that event, he finished 36th.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.441
|-1.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.525
|-1.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.241
|1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.189
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.914
|-1.720
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-69-76-67
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|70-66-71-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|52
|74-73-74-75
|+8
|12
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|73-70-72-73
|E
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.