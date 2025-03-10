Luke List betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Luke List enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, looking for better results March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- List's average finish has been 56th, and his average score 2-under, over his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- List last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
List's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|69-75
|E
|3/9/2023
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|3/11/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|3/14/2019
|56
|69-68-75-74
|-2
List's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- List has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- List is averaging -0.570 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.558, which ranks 14th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranks 32nd, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 176th on TOUR with a mark of -0.954.
- On the greens, List has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 90th on TOUR, while he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05. He has broken par 22.51% of the time (117th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|311.0
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.79%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.05
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|117
|22.51%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|13.16%
|12.59%
List's best finishes
- List, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, List sits 169th in the FedExCup standings with 24 points.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.146.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 57th in the field with a mark of -0.764. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.725.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.409). That ranked 16th in the field.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 36th in the field.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.558
|1.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.954
|-2.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.171
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.058
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.509
|-0.570
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|63-72-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-66-72-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-75-69-81
|+6
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
