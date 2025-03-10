PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Luke List betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Luke List enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, looking for better results March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for List at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • List's average finish has been 56th, and his average score 2-under, over his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • List last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    List's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC69-75E
    3/9/2023MC77-70+3
    3/11/2021MC73-72+1
    3/14/20195669-68-75-74-2

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 46th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • List has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • List is averaging -0.570 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.558, which ranks 14th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranks 32nd, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 176th on TOUR with a mark of -0.954.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 90th on TOUR, while he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05. He has broken par 22.51% of the time (117th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32311.0309.1
    Greens in Regulation %14565.79%64.44%
    Putts Per Round10829.0528.5
    Par Breakers11722.51%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10313.16%12.59%

    List's best finishes

    • List, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, List sits 169th in the FedExCup standings with 24 points.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.146.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 57th in the field with a mark of -0.764. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.725.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.409). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 36th in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5581.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.954-2.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.171-0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0581.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.509-0.570

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4169-68-72-66-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-67-67-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5470-68-71-71-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1163-72-64E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7271-66-72-71E3
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-68-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5669-75-69-81+65
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-67-71-70-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

