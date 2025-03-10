Luke List betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 46th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

List has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting.