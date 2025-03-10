Ludvig Åberg betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Ludvig Åberg enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Åberg has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 14-under and finishing eighth.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Åberg's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Ludvig Åberg has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 1.596 in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 (14th) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.1 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg had a 0.434 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 67th last season, while he averaged 28.59 putts per round (43rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|310.1
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|68.15%
|66.99%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|22
|27.04%
|27.45%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.96%
|16.34%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg last season played 22 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Åberg's best performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he shot 12-under and finished first.
- Åberg compiled 2092 points last season, which ranked him sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.524 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.587, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.502
|1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.434
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.008
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.135
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.064
|1.596
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|73-64-71-64
|-10
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|67-70-72-67
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|69-70-65-64
|-24
|267
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|63-75-74-79
|+3
|12
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|74-66-70-66
|-12
|700
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|72-71-77-68
|E
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.