Ludvig Åberg betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Ludvig Åberg enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Åberg at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Åberg has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 14-under and finishing eighth.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Åberg's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024867-73-67-67-14

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Ludvig Åberg has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 1.596 in his past five tournaments.
    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 (14th) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.1 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg had a 0.434 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg's 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 67th last season, while he averaged 28.59 putts per round (43rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22310.1306.0
    Greens in Regulation %7368.15%66.99%
    Putts Per Round4328.5928.7
    Par Breakers2227.04%27.45%
    Bogey Avoidance3112.96%16.34%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg last season played 22 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Åberg's best performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he shot 12-under and finished first.
    • Åberg compiled 2092 points last season, which ranked him sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.524 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.587, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5021.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4340.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.008-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1350.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.0641.596

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open1266-69-73-73+1150
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-69-62-71-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open464-64-65-73-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-70-66-72-8--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4071-68-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship272-63-71-71-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1671-68-68-70-70
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1773-64-71-64-10--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge667-70-72-67-12--
    January 2-5The Sentry569-70-65-64-24267
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4263-75-74-79+312
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D77+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational174-66-70-66-12700
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2272-71-77-68E40

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

