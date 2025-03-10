Laurie Canter betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Canter has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Canter has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Laurie Canter has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Canter is averaging 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting.