Laurie Canter betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Laurie Canter enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 25th-place finish at The Open Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Canter is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Canter's recent performances
- Canter has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Canter has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Laurie Canter has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Canter is averaging 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Canter is averaging 0.997 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Canter's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.0
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.26%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.83
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|17.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Canter's best finishes
- Canter did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in two tournaments).
- In those two events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Canter put up his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club. He shot 5-over and finished 25th (14 shots back of the winner).
Canter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.997
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Canter's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-74-70-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.