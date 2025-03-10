PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Lanto Griffin hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a 72nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Griffin at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Griffin has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Griffin's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/10/2022MC70-80+6
    3/11/20213573-71-68-73-3

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 1.802 in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.003 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 46th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.380, while he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.78%.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR, while he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He has broken par 24.44% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67304.9308.5
    Greens in Regulation %11067.78%69.75%
    Putts Per Round9128.8528.9
    Par Breakers6024.44%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance16115.28%14.20%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has taken part in six tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
    • As of now, Griffin has compiled 119 points, which ranks him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.153 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.028 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.534.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.350, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0030.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3801.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.335-0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.021-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0691.802

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1065-67-67-70-1935
    July 25-283M Open4468-66-76-68-612
    September 12-15Procore Championship6171-70-73-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-70-69-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2967-72-68-65-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6072-69-74-69-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1267-68-69-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6868-72-72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 16-19The American Express3471-67-66-71-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open966-72-73-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2570-65-72-66-1131
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open7267-69-73-74-52

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

