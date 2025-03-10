Lanto Griffin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Lanto Griffin hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a 72nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Griffin has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Griffin's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/10/2022
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|3/11/2021
|35
|73-71-68-73
|-3
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 1.802 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.003 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 46th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.380, while he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.78%.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR, while he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He has broken par 24.44% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|304.9
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|67.78%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.85
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|60
|24.44%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.28%
|14.20%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has taken part in six tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- As of now, Griffin has compiled 119 points, which ranks him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.153 (he finished ninth in that event).
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.028 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.534.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.350, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 25th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.003
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.380
|1.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.335
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.021
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.069
|1.802
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-72-72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|71-67-66-71
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|66-72-73-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|70-65-72-66
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|72
|67-69-73-74
|-5
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.