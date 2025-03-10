Lanto Griffin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.153 (he finished ninth in that event).

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.028 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.534.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.350, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).