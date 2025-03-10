Kris Ventura betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Ventura produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking fourth in the field at 3.701.

Ventura's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.067.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ventura produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.377. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ventura posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.173), which ranked 14th in the field.