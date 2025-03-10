Kris Ventura betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his most recent competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Kris Ventura ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a 56th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 seeking a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Ventura missed the cut in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Ventura's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/11/2021
|MC
|74-76
|+6
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Ventura has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kris Ventura has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Ventura is averaging 0.876 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ventura is averaging 2.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.326 this season (43rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranks 24th, while his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ventura ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.245. Additionally, he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.23%.
- On the greens, Ventura's 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd. He has broken par 23.48% of the time (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|313.5
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|73.23%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.50
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|91
|23.48%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|11.11%
|10.00%
Ventura's best finishes
- Although Ventura has not won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- Ventura, who has 171 points, currently ranks 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Ventura's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ventura produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking fourth in the field at 3.701.
- Ventura's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.067.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ventura produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.377. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ventura posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.173), which ranked 14th in the field.
- Ventura delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.326
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.245
|1.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.243
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.194
|0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.522
|2.446
Ventura's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|71-68-76-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-67-68-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|68-73-71-71
|-5
|123
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-69-71-70
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|64-71-71-67
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|67-70-67-74
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.