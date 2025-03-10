Kevin Yu betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Kevin Yu enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after a 45th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Yu missed the cut in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Yu's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|74-73
|+3
Yu's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Yu has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five events, Yu has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.843 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.560, which ranks 13th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 74th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 34th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.438. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.78%.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, and his 29.68 putts-per-round average ranks 165th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|304.3
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|73.78%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.68
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|35
|25.56%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|12.22%
|13.58%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- With 140 points, Yu currently sits 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 5.710 mark ranked best in the field.
- Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.887.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.120 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.398, which ranked 33rd in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.560
|1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.438
|2.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.316
|-1.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.527
|-1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.156
|0.843
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|73-68-70-68
|-13
|17
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|64
|71-72-72-70
|-3
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|71-67-68-67
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|74-70-73-68
|-3
|56
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
