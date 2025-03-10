Kevin Yu betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 5.710 mark ranked best in the field.

Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.887.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.120 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.398, which ranked 33rd in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.