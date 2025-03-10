PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Yu betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Kevin Yu enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after a 45th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Yu at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Yu missed the cut in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Yu's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC74-73+3

    Yu's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Yu has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Over his last five events, Yu has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.843 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.560, which ranks 13th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 74th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 34th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.438. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.78%.
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, and his 29.68 putts-per-round average ranks 165th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74304.3306.7
    Greens in Regulation %1073.78%73.77%
    Putts Per Round16529.6830.1
    Par Breakers3525.56%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance6112.22%13.58%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • With 140 points, Yu currently sits 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 5.710 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.887.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.120 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.398, which ranked 33rd in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5601.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4382.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.316-1.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.527-1.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1560.843

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-66-67-37--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-71+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1665-68-66-71-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1167-68-69-66-12--
    January 2-5The Sentry4473-68-70-68-1317
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6471-72-72-70-37
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1671-67-68-67-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1774-70-73-68-356
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4567-71-70-68-810

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

