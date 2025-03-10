Kevin Roy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Kevin Roy enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a sixth-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Roy's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Roy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 15-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Roy is averaging 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Roy has an average of 1.865 in his past five tournaments.
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.600, which ranks 10th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.2 yards) ranks 31st, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Roy has a 0.190 average that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 73.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy's 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (118th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|311.2
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|73.39%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.11
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|54
|24.85%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|9.06%
|8.52%
Roy's best finishes
- Roy has taken part in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- With 153 points, Roy currently sits 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Roy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Roy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.726 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.207.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy's best performance this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.382.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Roy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.801). That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Roy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 17th in the field.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.600
|1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.190
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.110
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.025
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.705
|1.865
Roy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|67-69-67-70
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|71-66-66-69
|-16
|47
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|62-73-67-68
|-18
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.