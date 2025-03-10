Kevin Roy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Roy has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Roy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, his average score has been 15-under.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Roy is averaging 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting.