Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076.

Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.594), which ranked 11th in the field.