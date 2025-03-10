Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Keith Mitchell seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. He finished 73rd at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2024.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last six trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Mitchell has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 49th.
- In 2024, Mitchell finished 73rd (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Mitchell's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|3/9/2023
|35
|72-74-68-70
|-4
|3/10/2022
|13
|67-72-74-69
|-6
|3/11/2021
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|3/14/2019
|47
|71-65-75-74
|-3
Mitchell's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Mitchell has an average finish of 30th.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging -0.120 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 2.899 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.615 (seventh) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.8 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell sported a 0.531 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 70.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell registered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33, and he ranked third by breaking par 28.88% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|311.8
|317.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|74.72%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.88%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|8.33%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Mitchell's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 22-under and finished third.
- Mitchell collected 599 points last season, placing 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076.
- Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.594), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.615
|3.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.006
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.330
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.822
|2.899
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-67-69-65
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-68-71
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|71-69-70-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|68-66-72-69
|-9
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|64-70-71-71
|-8
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
