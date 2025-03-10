PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Keith Mitchell seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. He finished 73rd at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last six trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Mitchell has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 49th.
    • In 2024, Mitchell finished 73rd (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Mitchell's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20247369-71-76-76+4
    3/9/20233572-74-68-70-4
    3/10/20221367-72-74-69-6
    3/11/2021MC76-73+5
    3/14/20194771-65-75-74-3

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Mitchell has an average finish of 30th.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging -0.120 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 2.899 in his past five tournaments.
    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.615 (seventh) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.8 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell sported a 0.531 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 70.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell registered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33, and he ranked third by breaking par 28.88% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14311.8317.6
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%74.72%
    Putts Per Round13829.3329.2
    Par Breakers328.88%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%8.33%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Mitchell's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 22-under and finished third.
    • Mitchell collected 599 points last season, placing 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076.
    • Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.594), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6153.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.531-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.0060.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.330-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8222.899

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC67-78+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-67-69-65-924
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-68-71-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3371-69-70-69-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2568-66-72-69-931
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4264-70-71-71-812

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

