Keegan Bradley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after a fifth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Bradley has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- Bradley missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Bradley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|3/9/2023
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|3/10/2022
|5
|72-71-68-68
|-9
|3/11/2021
|29
|70-72-73-69
|-4
|3/14/2019
|16
|65-73-68-72
|-10
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Bradley has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 3.182 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.403 this season, which ranks 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 25th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.492, while he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.59%.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, and his 28.50 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|303.9
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|67.59%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.50
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.31%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|12.04%
|13.06%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley has participated in six tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Bradley sits 19th in the FedExCup standings with 517 points.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.496 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.384. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Bradley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.455, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
- Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.720) in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked fifth in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.403
|1.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.492
|1.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.032
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.061
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.865
|3.182
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|20
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|0
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-74-71-68
|-2
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|5
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-70-68
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|69-66-64-68
|-13
|89
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|72-69-76-69
|-2
|7
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|34
|74-72-72-70
|E
|25
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|69-72-76-64
|-7
|288
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.