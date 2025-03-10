Keegan Bradley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.635.

Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.496 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.384. He finished 15th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Bradley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.455, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.