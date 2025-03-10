PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Keegan Bradley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Keegan Bradley enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after a fifth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent tournament.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Bradley has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • Bradley missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Bradley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC72-78+6
    3/9/2023MC70-78+4
    3/10/2022572-71-68-68-9
    3/11/20212970-72-73-69-4
    3/14/20191665-73-68-72-10

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bradley has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 3.182 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.403 this season, which ranks 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 25th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.492, while he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.59%.
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, and his 28.50 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86303.9308.6
    Greens in Regulation %11667.59%64.44%
    Putts Per Round5328.5028.3
    Par Breakers6524.31%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance5612.04%13.06%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley has participated in six tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Currently, Bradley sits 19th in the FedExCup standings with 517 points.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.496 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.384. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Bradley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.455, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.720) in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.4031.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4921.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.0320.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.061-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8653.182

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3969-67-70-66-820
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-68-71-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2269-64-67-70-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5969-70-74-68+120
    August 22-25BMW Championship166-68-70-72-120
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-74-71-68-20
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge568-67-68-71-14--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-64-70-68-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii669-66-64-68-1389
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1569-75-70-73-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6572-69-76-69-27
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3474-72-72-70E25
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard569-72-76-64-7288

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

