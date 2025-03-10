Karl Vilips betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Vilips has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Vilips has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Karl Vilips has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Vilips is averaging -1.063 Strokes Gained: Putting.