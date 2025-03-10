Karl Vilips betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Karl Vilips will compete at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, from March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Vilips' first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Vilips has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Karl Vilips has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vilips is averaging -1.063 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Vilips is averaging -1.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' best Strokes Gained performances
Vilips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|72
|74-65-76-69
|E
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|39
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|16
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|65-67-66-64
|-26
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.