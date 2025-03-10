PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

K.H. Lee betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his most recent tournament, K.H. Lee missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open. He'll be after a better result March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Lee at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Lee's average finish has been 48th, and his average score even-par, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Lee's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Lee's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC75-76+7
    3/9/2023MC73-76+5
    3/10/20225570-73-76-71+2
    3/11/20214172-71-71-72-2

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 0.556 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 0.711 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.051 this season, which ranks 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.363 mark (142nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 130th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77304.1301.3
    Greens in Regulation %13866.37%65.87%
    Putts Per Round13029.2129.4
    Par Breakers13521.64%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance15314.91%14.68%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Currently, Lee sits 122nd in the FedExCup standings with 71 points.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.165.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.129.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.769 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.351), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.051-0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.363-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0700.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.2330.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.4760.711

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-74-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open967-76-68-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6773-67-71-72-14
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW