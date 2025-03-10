K.H. Lee betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament, K.H. Lee missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open. He'll be after a better result March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Lee's average finish has been 48th, and his average score even-par, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Lee's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Lee's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|3/9/2023
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|3/10/2022
|55
|70-73-76-71
|+2
|3/11/2021
|41
|72-71-71-72
|-2
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 0.556 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 0.711 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.051 this season, which ranks 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.363 mark (142nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee's -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 130th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|304.1
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|66.37%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.21
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|135
|21.64%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|14.91%
|14.68%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Currently, Lee sits 122nd in the FedExCup standings with 71 points.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.165.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.129.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.769 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.351), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.051
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.363
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.070
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.233
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.476
|0.711
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|67-76-68-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|67
|73-67-71-72
|-1
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.