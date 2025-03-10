K.H. Lee betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lee is averaging 0.556 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.