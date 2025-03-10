Justin Lower betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Justin Lower hits the course in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over Lower's last two trips to the THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- Lower missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Lower's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|3/9/2023
|MC
|74-77
|+7
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Lower has an average of 1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.838 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.459, which ranks 165th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 129th, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.127.
- On the greens, Lower has registered a 0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|298.1
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|66.98%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.11
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|61
|24.38%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|12.96%
|13.49%
Lower's best finishes
- Although Lower has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Lower sits 60th in the FedExCup standings with 186 points.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.372.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.376 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.775. He finished third in that tournament.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Lower recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.304 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.640) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.459
|-1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.127
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.427
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.660
|1.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.099
|-0.838
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-69-66-69
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|63-66-68-69
|-22
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|62
|69-72-74-69
|-4
|8
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
