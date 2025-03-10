PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower hits the course in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Lower at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over Lower's last two trips to the THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Lower missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Lower's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC71-75+2
    3/9/2023MC74-77+7

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lower has an average of 1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.838 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.459, which ranks 165th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 129th, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.127.
    • On the greens, Lower has registered a 0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129298.1294.9
    Greens in Regulation %12966.98%65.08%
    Putts Per Round1828.1128.3
    Par Breakers6124.38%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance9412.96%13.49%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Although Lower has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Lower sits 60th in the FedExCup standings with 186 points.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.372.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.376 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.775. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Lower recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.304 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.640) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.459-1.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.127-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.427-0.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.6601.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.099-0.838

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5674-68-69-67-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship270-67-63-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-65-68-72-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-71+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3768-69-66-69-816
    January 16-19The American Express363-66-68-69-22163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6269-72-74-69-48
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

