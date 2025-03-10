Justin Lower betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.372.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.376 mark ranked 19th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.775. He finished third in that tournament.

At The American Express in January 2025, Lower recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.304 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.