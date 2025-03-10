PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Jordan Spieth will appear in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a ninth-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Spieth at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Spieth has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Spieth's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC74-72+2
    3/9/20231969-75-66-72-6
    3/10/2022MC72-79+7
    3/11/20214870-74-68-75-1
    3/14/2019MC76-69+1

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Spieth has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Spieth has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -0.998 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Spieth .

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.500 (15th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.9 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth ranked 138th on TOUR with an average of -0.204 per round. Additionally, he ranked 130th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.87%.
    • On the greens, Spieth's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 101st on TOUR last season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranked 45th. He broke par 23.02% of the time (136th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43306.9305.0
    Greens in Regulation %13065.87%68.21%
    Putts Per Round4528.6129.0
    Par Breakers13623.02%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance13715.56%12.04%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Last season Spieth took part in 22 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
    • Last season Spieth's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 16-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • With 782 points last season, Spieth finished 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 5.199.
    • Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5000.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.204-1.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.024-0.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0060.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.265-0.998

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2669-67-63-70-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-74-74-70+563
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6868-75-74-72+913
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6970-72-79-67E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open468-65-67-68-16123
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC76-74+6--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-70-67-68-1478

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW