Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 5.199.

Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492. He finished sixth in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.