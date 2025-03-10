Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth will appear in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a ninth-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Spieth has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Spieth's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|3/9/2023
|19
|69-75-66-72
|-6
|3/10/2022
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|3/11/2021
|48
|70-74-68-75
|-1
|3/14/2019
|MC
|76-69
|+1
Spieth's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Spieth has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Spieth has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -0.998 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.500 (15th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.9 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth ranked 138th on TOUR with an average of -0.204 per round. Additionally, he ranked 130th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.87%.
- On the greens, Spieth's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 101st on TOUR last season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranked 45th. He broke par 23.02% of the time (136th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|306.9
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|65.87%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.61
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|136
|23.02%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|15.56%
|12.04%
Spieth's best finishes
- Last season Spieth took part in 22 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
- Last season Spieth's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 16-under and finished fourth in that event.
- With 782 points last season, Spieth finished 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 5.199.
- Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.500
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.204
|-1.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.024
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.265
|-0.998
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-63-70
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-74-74-70
|+5
|63
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-75-74-72
|+9
|13
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|70-72-79-67
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|4
|68-65-67-68
|-16
|123
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-70-67-68
|-14
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.