Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Joel Dahmen shot 12-under and placed 11th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last five trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Dahmen has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 29th.
    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Dahmen's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20241174-67-67-68-12
    3/9/20236073-71-73-71E
    3/10/20223370-71-71-73-3
    3/11/2021MC72-74+2
    3/14/20191269-71-67-70-11

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 3.548 in his past five tournaments.
    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.292, which ranks 49th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 97th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 11th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.841. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.88%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen's 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, while he averages 28.95 putts per round (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97302.5302.8
    Greens in Regulation %6569.88%70.59%
    Putts Per Round10328.9529.0
    Par Breakers9723.39%24.18%
    Bogey Avoidance6512.28%11.76%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • While Dahmen hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • As of now, Dahmen has collected 184 points, which ranks him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.158.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.720.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.553 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.659). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2921.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.8413.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.379-1.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.2100.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9643.548

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-68-66-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-67-68-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3573-68-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-71-73-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-72-70-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld668-69-65-65-1795
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3268-66-68-72-1021

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

