Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Dahmen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.

Dahmen has an average of 0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.