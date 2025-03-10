Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Joel Dahmen shot 12-under and placed 11th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last five trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Dahmen has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Dahmen's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|3/9/2023
|60
|73-71-73-71
|E
|3/10/2022
|33
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|3/11/2021
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|3/14/2019
|12
|69-71-67-70
|-11
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 3.548 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.292, which ranks 49th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 97th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 11th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.841. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.88%.
- On the greens, Dahmen's 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, while he averages 28.95 putts per round (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|302.5
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|69.88%
|70.59%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|28.95
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|97
|23.39%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|12.28%
|11.76%
Dahmen's best finishes
- While Dahmen hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- As of now, Dahmen has collected 184 points, which ranks him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.158.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.720.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.553 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.659). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.292
|1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.841
|3.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.379
|-1.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.210
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.964
|3.548
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-71-73
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-72-70-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|6
|68-69-65-65
|-17
|95
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
