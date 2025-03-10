Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Jhonattan Vegas carded a 61st-place finish, and he enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship looking for better results.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last six trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Vegas has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- In 2023, Vegas failed to make the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Vegas' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/9/2023
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|3/10/2022
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|3/11/2021
|61
|73-71-72-74
|+2
|3/14/2019
|3
|72-69-67-66
|-14
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Vegas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Vegas is averaging -0.666 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 (eighth) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.9 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Vegas ranked 22nd on TOUR with an average of 0.433 per round. Additionally, he ranked sixth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.30%.
- On the greens, Vegas registered a -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 151st on TOUR, while he ranked 163rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.63. He broke par 26.08% of the time (35th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|313.9
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|72.30%
|72.51%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.63
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.08%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|9.94%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Vegas' best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot 17-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 685 points last season, Vegas ranked 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952. He finished 20th in that event.
- Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 6.078. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.094 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.611
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.433
|1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.280
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.565
|1.006
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|69-68-65-77
|-5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|67-69-70-75
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|4
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|325
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-67
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|70-72-71-78
|+3
|12
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|18
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|61
|68-67-73-72
|-4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.