PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Jhonattan Vegas carded a 61st-place finish, and he enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Vegas at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last six trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Vegas has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In 2023, Vegas failed to make the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Vegas' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/9/2023MC78-74+8
    3/10/2022MC69-78+3
    3/11/20216173-71-72-74+2
    3/14/2019372-69-67-66-14

    Vegas' recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Vegas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Vegas is averaging -0.666 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas is averaging 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Vegas .

    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 (eighth) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.9 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Vegas ranked 22nd on TOUR with an average of 0.433 per round. Additionally, he ranked sixth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.30%.
    • On the greens, Vegas registered a -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 151st on TOUR, while he ranked 163rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.63. He broke par 26.08% of the time (35th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9313.9311.5
    Greens in Regulation %672.30%72.51%
    Putts Per Round16329.6329.5
    Par Breakers3526.08%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%9.94%

    Vegas' best finishes

    • Vegas participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Vegas' best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot 17-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 685 points last season, Vegas ranked 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 6.078. In that event, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.094 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6110.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4331.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.198-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.280-0.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5651.006

    Vegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-71-65-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2368-70-69-70-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-69-69-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2567-69-69-73-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-64-67-68-1743
    July 25-283M Open168-66-63-70-17500
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6170-66-72-70-25
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-73-65-70-354
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-70-70-70-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-69-69-66-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5269-68-65-77-5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1166-67-68-67-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5767-69-70-75-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry468-68-66-65-25325
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-72-67-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4270-72-71-78+312
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4070-67-73-70-818
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6168-67-73-72-45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW