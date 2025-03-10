Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Vegas has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Vegas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.

Vegas is averaging -0.666 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.