Jesper Svensson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 5.342 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.677 (he finished 63rd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.699 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.322), which ranked third in the field.