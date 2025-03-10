Jesper Svensson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Jesper Svensson enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 32nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Svensson's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Jesper Svensson has averaged 317.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 1.608 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.461 (27th) this season, while his average driving distance of 316.3 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.111.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 28.57% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|316.3
|317.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|68.52%
|69.93%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.29
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|9
|28.57%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|14.29%
|13.73%
Svensson's best finishes
- Although Svensson has not won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Svensson sits 104th in the FedExCup standings with 97 points.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 5.342 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.677 (he finished 63rd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.699 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.322), which ranked third in the field.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.461
|1.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.111
|1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.210
|-1.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.456
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.819
|1.608
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-71-72-68
|-5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-67-70-65
|-9
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-75
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|70-70-73-68
|-3
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|68-66-72-71
|-7
|8
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|64-67-72-71
|-10
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
