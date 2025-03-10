PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Jason Day enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after an eighth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Day at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Day has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In Day's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 35th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Day's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20243567-71-72-72-6
    3/9/20231970-70-70-72-6
    3/10/2022MC69-78+3
    3/11/20213570-71-71-73-3
    3/14/2019870-66-68-72-12

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Day has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 2.154 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Day .

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 ranks 108th on TOUR this season, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 39th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.408, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.06%.
    • On the greens, Day has delivered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146296.1301.0
    Greens in Regulation %10268.06%63.89%
    Putts Per Round5928.5828.1
    Par Breakers7124.07%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance8912.73%14.44%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 485 points, Day currently sits 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.453 (he finished third in that event).
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 3.529 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 2.113 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.770, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.720) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2025. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0340.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.4081.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1190.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.1250.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3692.154

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637
    July 18-20The Open Championship1373-68-76-68+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition969-68-67-68-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2272-67-65-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3378-69-71-71+182
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1975-70-73-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational662-67-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-70-68-70-1419
    January 16-19The American Express364-66-67-69-22163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3274-69-70-76+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1370-69-68-69-1295
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5076-72-74-72+613
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard876-64-69-74-5175

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW