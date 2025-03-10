Jason Day betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.453 (he finished third in that event).

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 3.529 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 2.113 mark ranked ninth in the field.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.770, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).