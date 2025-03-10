Jason Day betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Jason Day enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after an eighth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Day has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- In Day's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 35th after posting a score of 6-under.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Day's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|3/9/2023
|19
|70-70-70-72
|-6
|3/10/2022
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|3/11/2021
|35
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|3/14/2019
|8
|70-66-68-72
|-12
Day's recent performances
- Day has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Day has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 2.154 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 ranks 108th on TOUR this season, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 39th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.408, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.06%.
- On the greens, Day has delivered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|296.1
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|68.06%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.58
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.07%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|12.73%
|14.44%
Day's best finishes
- Day has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times.
- With 485 points, Day currently sits 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.453 (he finished third in that event).
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 3.529 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 2.113 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.770, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.720) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2025. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.034
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.408
|1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.119
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.125
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.369
|2.154
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|82
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|75-70-73-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|62-67-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-70-68-70
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|95
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|13
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|175
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
