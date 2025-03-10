Jake Knapp betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.410.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.726 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp delivered his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 1.295.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.144, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.