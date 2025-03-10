PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jake Knapp betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Jake Knapp betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    After he finished 45th in this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Knapp at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Knapp has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 4-under and finishing 45th.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Knapp's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20244571-72-68-73-4

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Knapp has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of 3.833 in his past five tournaments.
    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.270 (148th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.3 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp owns a 0.414 average that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp's 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 26.52% of the time (20th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48308.3313.8
    Greens in Regulation %7869.53%71.67%
    Putts Per Round8928.8428.9
    Par Breakers2026.52%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance2410.75%10.83%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
    • Currently, Knapp sits 51st in the FedExCup standings with 244 points.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.410.
    • Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.726 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp delivered his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 1.295.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.144, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.2700.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.4142.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green101-0.032-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3580.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4693.833

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96
    July 25-283M OpenW/D71-68-81+7--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6770-75-71-70+614
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6869-71-73-72+3--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5672-73-70-71-610
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-71-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3271-73-71-74+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3365-72-70-72-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4467-71-72-68-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1771-71-74-69-356
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2567-72-68-66-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches659-70-68-72-1592

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

