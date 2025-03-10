Jake Knapp betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
After he finished 45th in this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Knapp has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 4-under and finishing 45th.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Knapp's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Knapp has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Knapp has an average of 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of 3.833 in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.270 (148th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.3 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp owns a 0.414 average that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 26.52% of the time (20th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|308.3
|313.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|69.53%
|71.67%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.84
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|20
|26.52%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|10.75%
|10.83%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
- Currently, Knapp sits 51st in the FedExCup standings with 244 points.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.410.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.726 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp delivered his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 1.295.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.144, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.270
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.414
|2.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.032
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.358
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.469
|3.833
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|56
|72-73-70-71
|-6
|10
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-71-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|65-72-70-72
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|67-71-72-68
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|71-71-74-69
|-3
|56
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|67-72-68-66
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|6
|59-70-68-72
|-15
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.