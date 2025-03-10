PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after a 15th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Bridgeman's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Bridgeman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 3.389 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041, which ranks 93rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 136th, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman sports a 0.126 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136297.3299.5
    Greens in Regulation %15364.90%64.93%
    Putts Per Round2228.1429.0
    Par Breakers4725.00%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance5912.12%12.85%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman has taken part in seven tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • Bridgeman, who has 379 points, currently ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The American Express (January 2025), ranking 21st in the field at 1.201.
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.508 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.707 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.032, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025. That ranked second in the field.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0410.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.1260.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.3381.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.6241.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.1283.389

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4668-67-68-72-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-69-67-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-70-66-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-75+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2170-69-66-68-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3471-68-68-68-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches268-68-67-64-17245
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1575-73-69-68-380

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

