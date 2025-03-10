Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Bridgeman has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Bridgeman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.