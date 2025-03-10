Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 after a 15th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Bridgeman's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Bridgeman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 3.389 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041, which ranks 93rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 136th, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman sports a 0.126 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|297.3
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|64.90%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.14
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.00%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|12.12%
|12.85%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman has taken part in seven tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- Bridgeman, who has 379 points, currently ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The American Express (January 2025), ranking 21st in the field at 1.201.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.508 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.707 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.032, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025. That ranked second in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.041
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.126
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.338
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.624
|1.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.128
|3.389
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-69-66-68
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|71-68-68-68
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|245
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|15
|75-73-69-68
|-3
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.