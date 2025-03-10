PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jackson Suber betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Jackson Suber finished the weekend at 8-under, good for a 42nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Suber at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Suber is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Suber has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Jackson Suber has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 3.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Suber .

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-312.4309.3
    Greens in Regulation %-50.00%66.99%
    Putts Per Round-29.7529.1
    Par Breakers-15.28%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance-29.17%12.75%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Suber's best finishes

    • Suber did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in one tournament).
    • Last season Suber had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 13-under and finished sixth (two shots back of the winner).

    Suber's best Strokes Gained performances

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.122

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Suber's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 13-16U.S. Open7369-73-81-75+18--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii666-70-66-65-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC65-77-71-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5673-69-75-77+65
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4269-66-70-71-812

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

