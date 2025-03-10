Jackson Suber betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Suber has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Suber has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Jackson Suber has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting.