Jackson Suber betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his most recent tournament at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Jackson Suber finished the weekend at 8-under, good for a 42nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 aiming for better results.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Suber is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Suber has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Jackson Suber has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 3.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.4
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|50.00%
|66.99%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|29.17%
|12.75%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Suber's best finishes
- Suber did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in one tournament).
- Last season Suber had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 13-under and finished sixth (two shots back of the winner).
Suber's best Strokes Gained performances
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.122
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Suber's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|73
|69-73-81-75
|+18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|66-70-66-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-77-71
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-69-75-77
|+6
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
