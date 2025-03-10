J.T. Poston betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.208.

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.205.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.916 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.805 (his best mark this season), which ranked 50th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.