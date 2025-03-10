PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, J.T. Poston finished the weekend at 7-over, good for a 50th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Poston at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Poston's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Poston's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Poston's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20244569-68-69-78-4
    3/9/2023MC75-75+6
    3/10/2022MC78-75+9
    3/11/20212276-68-69-70-5
    3/14/20192268-69-73-70-8

    Poston's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Poston has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
    • J.T. Poston has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -4.346 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -1.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.081 ranks 84th on TOUR this season, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.378.
    • On the greens, Poston has registered a -1.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.81, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154295.3298.4
    Greens in Regulation %2572.01%71.11%
    Putts Per Round17229.8129.9
    Par Breakers6924.15%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.32%14.44%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Poston has 168 points, placing him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.208.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.205.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.916 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.805 (his best mark this season), which ranked 50th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0810.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3782.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.2420.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-1.062-4.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.361-1.067

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-67-70-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship3370-74-70-75+182
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open164-65-66-67-22--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic570-71-64-63-14--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4074-64-71-69-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express1262-76-64-69-1757
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5369-70-69-74-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1669-67-68-69-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3975-71-72-72+220
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5076-71-75-73+713

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

