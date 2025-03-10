J.T. Poston betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his last tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, J.T. Poston finished the weekend at 7-over, good for a 50th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 looking for a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Poston's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Poston's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Poston's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|3/9/2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|3/10/2022
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|3/11/2021
|22
|76-68-69-70
|-5
|3/14/2019
|22
|68-69-73-70
|-8
Poston's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Poston has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -4.346 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -1.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.081 ranks 84th on TOUR this season, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.378.
- On the greens, Poston has registered a -1.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.81, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|295.3
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|72.01%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|29.81
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.15%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.32%
|14.44%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Poston has 168 points, placing him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.208.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.205.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.916 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.805 (his best mark this season), which ranked 50th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.081
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.378
|2.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.242
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-1.062
|-4.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.361
|-1.067
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|64-65-66-67
|-22
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|74-64-71-69
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|62-76-64-69
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|75-71-72-72
|+2
|20
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|76-71-75-73
|+7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.