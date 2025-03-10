J.J. Spaun betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.151. He finished 15th in that event.

Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.101. In that tournament, he finished third.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.286 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.950). That ranked 14th in the field.