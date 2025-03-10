PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 31st-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Spaun at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Spaun has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of even-par.
    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 64th after posting a score of even-par.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Spaun's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20246472-71-70-75E
    3/9/2023MC72-75+3
    3/10/2022MC73-78+7
    3/14/2019W/D76+4

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Spaun has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 2.278 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.071, which ranks 86th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.965.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, while he averages 29.03 putts per round (107th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72304.5305.8
    Greens in Regulation %3671.46%69.93%
    Putts Per Round10729.0329.1
    Par Breakers11222.80%21.90%
    Bogey Avoidance3411.30%12.42%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun has played eight tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 559 points, Spaun currently ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.151. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.101. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.286 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.950). That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.071-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.9653.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.122-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0350.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8792.278

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-68-67-64-13--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3073-68-69-66-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-78+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii366-66-65-68-15163
    January 16-19The American Express2964-66-71-73-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1573-72-71-71-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3370-68-70-71-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenW/D73+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3476-69-73-70E25
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches264-70-67-66-17245
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3175-71-73-70+130

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW