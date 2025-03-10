J.J. Spaun betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 31st-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Spaun has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of even-par.
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 64th after posting a score of even-par.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Spaun's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|3/9/2023
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|3/10/2022
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|3/14/2019
|W/D
|76
|+4
Spaun's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Spaun has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 2.278 in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.071, which ranks 86th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.965.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, while he averages 29.03 putts per round (107th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|304.5
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|71.46%
|69.93%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.03
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|112
|22.80%
|21.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|11.30%
|12.42%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun has played eight tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 559 points, Spaun currently ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.151. He finished 15th in that event.
- Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.101. In that tournament, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.286 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.950). That ranked 14th in the field.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.071
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.965
|3.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.122
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.035
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.879
|2.278
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-66-65-68
|-15
|163
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|64-66-71-73
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|34
|76-69-73-70
|E
|25
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|64-70-67-66
|-17
|245
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|75-71-73-70
|+1
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
