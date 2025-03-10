Isaiah Salinda betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 45th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Salinda's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Salinda's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Salinda has finished in the top five once.
- Salinda has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Isaiah Salinda has averaged 312.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has an average of -1.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Salinda has an average of 1.716 in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.651 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Salinda ranks 109th on TOUR with a mark of -0.067.
- On the greens, Salinda has registered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 136th on TOUR, while he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He has broken par 25.66% of the time (34th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|311.3
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|67.99%
|68.42%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.29
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|34
|25.66%
|26.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|15.08%
|14.04%
Salinda's best finishes
- Salinda has played six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- With 234 points, Salinda currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Salinda's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Salinda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 3.577 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Salinda produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.293.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Salinda's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.177.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Salinda posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.076, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- Salinda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.651
|2.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.067
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.094
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.330
|-1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.348
|1.716
Salinda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-73-72
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-75-75-73
|+3
|12
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|3
|65-67-68-65
|-19
|190
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|39
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|16
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|45
|77-71-72-73
|+5
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
