Isaiah Salinda betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Salinda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 3.577 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

Salinda produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.293.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Salinda's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.177.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Salinda posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.076, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished third.