Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama will appear March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 22nd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting even-par at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Matsuyama's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Matsuyama last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing sixth with a score of 15-under.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Matsuyama's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|3/9/2023
|5
|74-70-67-68
|-9
|3/11/2021
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|3/14/2019
|8
|71-72-66-67
|-12
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five events, Matsuyama has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Matsuyama is averaging -0.164 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 3.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 120th, and his 51.5% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama sports a 0.536 mark (23rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Matsuyama's 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranks 14th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|299.0
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|66.47%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.07
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.00%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|11.51%
|13.61%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
- In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Matsuyama sits fourth in the FedExCup standings with 949 points.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking 16th in the field at 2.028.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.167 (he finished first in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.662 (he finished 22nd in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.428, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.019
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.536
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.650
|3.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.295
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.462
|3.157
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|0
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|67
|-5
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-70-68-67
|-9
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|1
|65-65-62-65
|-35
|700
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|67-69-67-66
|-11
|49
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|74-72-68-70
|-4
|95
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|73-72-74-69
|E
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.