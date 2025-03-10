Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking 16th in the field at 2.028.

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.167 (he finished first in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.662 (he finished 22nd in that event).

At The Sentry in January 2025, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.428, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.