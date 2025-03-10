PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Hideki Matsuyama will appear March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 22nd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting even-par at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Matsuyama's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Matsuyama last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Matsuyama's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024669-69-68-67-15
    3/9/2023574-70-67-68-9
    3/11/2021MC76-69+1
    3/14/2019871-72-66-67-12

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five events, Matsuyama has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Matsuyama is averaging -0.164 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 3.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Matsuyama .

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 120th, and his 51.5% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama sports a 0.536 mark (23rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranks 14th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120299.0301.4
    Greens in Regulation %13666.47%61.11%
    Putts Per Round1428.0728.3
    Par Breakers4725.00%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance4211.51%13.61%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
    • In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Currently, Matsuyama sits fourth in the FedExCup standings with 949 points.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking 16th in the field at 2.028.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.167 (he finished first in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.662 (he finished 22nd in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.428, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.019-0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5360.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.6503.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.295-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.4623.157

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6675-72-75-74+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition363-68-71-65-17--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship165-64-64-70-170
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D67-5--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship970-70-68-67-90
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4671-71-66-68-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry165-65-62-65-35700
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1667-69-67-66-1149
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3268-75-70-76+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4870-69-71-71-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2570-70-65-70-931
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1374-72-68-70-495
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2273-72-74-69E40

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW