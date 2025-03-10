PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Henrik Norlander hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 40th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Norlander at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over Norlander's last two trips to the THE PLAYERS Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Norlander last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Norlander's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/10/2022MC73-74+3
    3/11/2021MC80-74+10

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -1.742 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of -0.027 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Norlander .

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.6 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander owns a 0.913 average that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norlander's -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, while he averages 29.33 putts per round (141st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70304.6290.8
    Greens in Regulation %7569.58%66.27%
    Putts Per Round14129.3329.5
    Par Breakers15620.90%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance3811.38%12.70%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
    • Currently, Norlander has 80 points, placing him 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.183.
    • Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.164.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.194.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.062, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.148-1.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.9133.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.129-0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.394-1.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.243-0.027

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-68-69-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship862-68-70-68-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-70-67-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-69-72-70-3--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-70-63-68-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3765-72-68-67-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-71-72-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-78+9--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1367-71-67-66-1356
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4071-68-67-70-129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW