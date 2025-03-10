Henrik Norlander betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.183.

Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.164.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.194.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.062, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.