Henrik Norlander betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 40th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over Norlander's last two trips to the THE PLAYERS Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Norlander last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Norlander's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/10/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|3/11/2021
|MC
|80-74
|+10
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -1.742 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of -0.027 in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.6 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander owns a 0.913 average that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, while he averages 29.33 putts per round (141st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|304.6
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|69.58%
|66.27%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.33
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|156
|20.90%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|11.38%
|12.70%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
- Currently, Norlander has 80 points, placing him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.183.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.164.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.194.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.062, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.148
|-1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.913
|3.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.129
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.394
|-1.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.243
|-0.027
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|65-72-68-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|67-71-67-66
|-13
|56
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|40
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.