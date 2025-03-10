Hayden Springer betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Hayden Springer enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 34th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Springer's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Springer is averaging 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 last season ranked 42nd on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Springer ranked 125th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.119, while he ranked 47th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.21%.
- On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 58th on TOUR, while he ranked 96th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He broke par 27.16% of the time (20th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|311.1
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|69.21%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.16%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|15.82%
|13.27%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer participated in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Springer had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot 4-under and finished sixth (four shots back of the winner).
- Springer collected 283 points last season, placing 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.606.
- Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.768.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.586 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.820, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.269
|-1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.119
|2.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.031
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.177
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.357
|0.741
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|72-70-71-66
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|65-70-67-75
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|70-71-63-70
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|65-75-73-71
|-4
|100
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|45
|68-67-69-72
|-8
|10
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|34
|68-67-70-70
|-13
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
