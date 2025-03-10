Hayden Springer betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.606.

Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.768.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.586 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.820, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished eighth in that event).