Hayden Springer betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Hayden Springer enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 34th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Springer at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Springer's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Springer is averaging 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Springer .

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 last season ranked 42nd on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Springer ranked 125th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.119, while he ranked 47th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.21%.
    • On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 58th on TOUR, while he ranked 96th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He broke par 27.16% of the time (20th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16311.1306.7
    Greens in Regulation %4769.21%69.14%
    Putts Per Round9629.0429.0
    Par Breakers2027.16%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance14315.82%13.27%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer participated in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Last season Springer had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot 4-under and finished sixth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Springer collected 283 points last season, placing 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Springer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.606.
    • Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.768.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.586 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.820, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.269-1.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1192.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0310.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.177-0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3570.741

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7267-73-71-78+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1071-65-68-70-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic759-71-66-67-2180
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3764-67-73-71-1310
    July 25-283M Open5966-72-73-70-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship866-66-71-66-19--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4572-70-71-66-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3765-70-67-75-7--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3070-71-63-70-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open665-75-73-71-4100
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4568-67-69-72-810
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open3468-67-70-70-1312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

