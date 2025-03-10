Harry Hall betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking 24th in the field at 1.038. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.459.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.519.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.220, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.