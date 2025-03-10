Harry Hall betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Hall has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Hall's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|77-74
|+7
Hall's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Harry Hall has averaged 305.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging 1.968 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.661 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.294 this season, which ranks 151st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 110th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.069. Additionally, he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.68%.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, while he averages 27.25 putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|302.0
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|69.68%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.25
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|3
|29.63%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|10.42%
|10.76%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 281 points, Hall currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking 24th in the field at 1.038. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.459.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.519.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.220, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
- Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.294
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.069
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.372
|0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.717
|1.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.727
|0.661
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|68-69-68-64
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-65-66-70
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-70-65-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-69-70
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|64-72-67-72
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
