Harry Hall betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Hall at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Hall has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Hall's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC77-74+7

    Hall's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 38th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 305.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging 1.968 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.661 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.294 this season, which ranks 151st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 110th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.069. Additionally, he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.68%.
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, while he averages 27.25 putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101302.0305.4
    Greens in Regulation %7169.68%66.32%
    Putts Per Round127.2527.2
    Par Breakers329.63%26.74%
    Bogey Avoidance1710.42%10.76%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 281 points, Hall currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking 24th in the field at 1.038. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.459.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.519.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.220, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.294-1.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.069-0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.3720.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.7171.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7270.661

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open964-72-65-67-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1368-69-68-64-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-68-69-66-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-65-66-70-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1064-70-65-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-69-70-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5871-71-70-71-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3464-72-67-72-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

