Greyson Sigg betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 64th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Sigg has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Sigg's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|3/9/2023
|MC
|74-77
|+7
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Sigg is averaging -2.199 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 1.703 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.238 (60th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg owns a 0.466 mark (30th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages 29.39 putts per round (151st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|298.6
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|67.63%
|67.25%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.39
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.53%
|20.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.04%
|12.57%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Currently, Sigg has 142 points, placing him 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.045.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 24th in the field at 3.164. In that event, he finished 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.282.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.852). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 17th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.238
|0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.466
|2.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.129
|0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.572
|-2.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.261
|1.703
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-73-70-74
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|73-65-68-70
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|70-65-69-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.