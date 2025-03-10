Greyson Sigg betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.045.

Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 24th in the field at 3.164. In that event, he finished 17th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.282.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.852). That ranked 16th in the field.