PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 64th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Sigg at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Sigg has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Sigg's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC75-71+2
    3/9/2023MC74-77+7

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Sigg is averaging -2.199 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 1.703 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.238 (60th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg owns a 0.466 mark (30th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages 29.39 putts per round (151st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123298.6299.7
    Greens in Regulation %11567.63%67.25%
    Putts Per Round15129.3929.3
    Par Breakers16220.53%20.47%
    Bogey Avoidance9813.04%12.57%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Currently, Sigg has 142 points, placing him 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.045.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 24th in the field at 3.164. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.282.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.852). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2380.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4662.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1290.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.572-2.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2611.703

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship967-67-69-69-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7067-70-72-69-23
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-73-70-74-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3273-65-68-70-823
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1770-65-69-68-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6467-69-70-76-24

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW