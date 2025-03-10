PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Brennan Little, caddie for Gary Woodland of the United States, carries his bag off the fifth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    After he placed 72nd in this tournament in 2024, Gary Woodland has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Woodland at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Woodland has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 58th.
    • In 2024, Woodland finished 72nd (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Woodland's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20247270-73-74-74+3
    3/9/20235472-70-71-74-1
    3/10/2022MC71-79+6
    3/11/2021MC70-76+2
    3/14/20193072-69-73-68-6

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Woodland has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 319.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of -0.969 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 1.503 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.1 yards) ranked 11th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked 47th on TOUR with an average of 0.268 per round. Additionally, he ranked 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.25%.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 143rd last season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranked 154th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11313.1319.0
    Greens in Regulation %11366.25%73.61%
    Putts Per Round15429.4830.6
    Par Breakers15822.01%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance13415.42%13.89%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland took part in 26 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
    • Last season Woodland's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 16-under and finished ninth in that event.
    • Woodland compiled 174 points last season, which placed him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 3.026 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 8.792 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.818 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.331). That ranked third in the field.
    • Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0531.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2681.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.312-0.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.229-0.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.2201.503

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1664-68-70-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-70-67-68-7--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-68E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-66-66-69-1149
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2268-72-70-68-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2170-67-68-69-1040
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

