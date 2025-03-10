Gary Woodland betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Brennan Little, caddie for Gary Woodland of the United States, carries his bag off the fifth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
After he placed 72nd in this tournament in 2024, Gary Woodland has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Woodland has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 58th.
- In 2024, Woodland finished 72nd (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Woodland's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|3/9/2023
|54
|72-70-71-74
|-1
|3/10/2022
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|3/11/2021
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|3/14/2019
|30
|72-69-73-68
|-6
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Woodland has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 319.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of -0.969 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 1.503 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.1 yards) ranked 11th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked 47th on TOUR with an average of 0.268 per round. Additionally, he ranked 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.25%.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 143rd last season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranked 154th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|313.1
|319.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.25%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|15.42%
|13.89%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland took part in 26 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
- Last season Woodland's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 16-under and finished ninth in that event.
- Woodland compiled 174 points last season, which placed him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 3.026 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 8.792 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.818 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.331). That ranked third in the field.
- Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.053
|1.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.268
|1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.312
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.229
|-0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.220
|1.503
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|64-68-70-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|49
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|68-72-70-68
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|70-67-68-69
|-10
|40
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.