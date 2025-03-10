Frankie Capan III betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 23: Carter Jenkins and Frankie Capan III putt on the first green during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay on January 23, 2023 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images,)
Frankie Capan III enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, looking for better results March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Capan III is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Capan III has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Frankie Capan III has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has an average of 2.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Capan III has an average of -2.638 in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.131 ranks 182nd on TOUR this season, and his 42% driving accuracy average ranks 187th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Capan III ranks 136th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.305, while he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.94%.
- On the greens, Capan III's 0.851 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, while he averages 27.85 putts per round (seventh).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|304.4
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|61.94%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.85
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|35
|25.56%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|15.83%
|17.01%
Capan III's best finishes
- Capan III, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Capan III, who has 77 points, currently sits 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Capan III's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Capan III produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The American Express, ranking 49th in the field at -0.505. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Capan III delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express, ranking 12th in the field at 2.573. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Capan III's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.752. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Capan III recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.658), which ranked second in the field.
- Capan III delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.371) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 20th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.131
|-3.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.305
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.091
|-0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.851
|2.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.676
|-2.638
Capan III's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-70-76-71
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|69-68-64-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-71-74-76
|+6
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|69-67-72-70
|-6
|6
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.