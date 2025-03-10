Frankie Capan III betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Capan III has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Capan III has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Frankie Capan III has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Capan III has an average of 2.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.