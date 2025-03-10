Erik van Rooyen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Erik van Rooyen will compete March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed ninth in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 14-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- van Rooyen's average finish has been 13th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- van Rooyen last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
van Rooyen's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|3/10/2022
|13
|71-67-74-70
|-6
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of -0.217 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113, which ranks 81st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranks 44th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen sports a 0.344 mark (54th on TOUR).
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR, while he ranks 115th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He has broken par 26.57% of the time (18th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|308.6
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|71.50%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.09
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|18
|26.57%
|28.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|14.01%
|14.93%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- Although van Rooyen hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, van Rooyen has 124 points, ranking him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.069. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.446. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.408 mark ranked in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.113
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.344
|0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.207
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.058
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.192
|-0.217
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-80
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|67-77-68-68
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|69-68-68-74
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.