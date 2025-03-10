Erik van Rooyen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.069. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.446. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.408 mark ranked in the field.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.