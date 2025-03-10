PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Erik van Rooyen will compete March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed ninth in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 14-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • van Rooyen's average finish has been 13th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • van Rooyen last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    van Rooyen's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC71-74+1
    3/10/20221371-67-74-70-6

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Erik van Rooyen has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of -0.217 in his past five tournaments.
    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113, which ranks 81st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranks 44th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen sports a 0.344 mark (54th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR, while he ranks 115th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He has broken par 26.57% of the time (18th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44308.6304.6
    Greens in Regulation %3571.50%71.53%
    Putts Per Round11529.0929.4
    Par Breakers1826.57%28.13%
    Bogey Avoidance12814.01%14.93%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • Although van Rooyen hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, van Rooyen has 124 points, ranking him 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.069. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.446. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.408 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
    • van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.113-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.3440.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.207-0.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0580.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.192-0.217

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1767-69-69-70-9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3368-66-71-71-480
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4368-66-68-72-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-70-69-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6468-71-71-75-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-68-66-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-72-70-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-80+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4067-77-68-68-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5969-68-68-74-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-67-70-65-1478

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

