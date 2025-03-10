Eric Cole betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his last competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Eric Cole carded a 50th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship looking for a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Cole has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- In 2024, Cole failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Cole's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|3/9/2023
|27
|73-73-69-68
|-5
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 36th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -1.665 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -3.269 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.448 (163rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.175.
- On the greens, Cole's -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 45th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|294.1
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|63.33%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.40
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|129
|21.85%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|15.00%
|18.65%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has taken part in nine tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Cole sits 66th in the FedExCup standings with 180 points.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.402. He finished 68th in that tournament.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.773.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking ninth in the field at 3.118. In that tournament, he finished 50th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.169 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fifth in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.448
|-1.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.175
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.103
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.326
|-1.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.846
|-3.269
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|52
|74-68-68-73
|-9
|12
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|5
|64-67-67-68
|-14
|110
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|68-69-70-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|70-71-79-77
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|66-69-73-70
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|74-71-76-74
|+7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
