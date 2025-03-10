Eric Cole betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.402. He finished 68th in that tournament.

Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.773.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking ninth in the field at 3.118. In that tournament, he finished 50th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.169 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.