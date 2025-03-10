PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his last competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Eric Cole carded a 50th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Cole at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Cole has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In 2024, Cole failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Cole's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC72-74+2
    3/9/20232773-73-69-68-5

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 36th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -1.665 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -3.269 in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.448 (163rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.175.
    • On the greens, Cole's -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 45th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161294.1296.0
    Greens in Regulation %17263.33%59.92%
    Putts Per Round4528.4029.0
    Par Breakers12921.85%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance15515.00%18.65%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has taken part in nine tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Cole sits 66th in the FedExCup standings with 180 points.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.402. He finished 68th in that tournament.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.773.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking ninth in the field at 3.118. In that tournament, he finished 50th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.169 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.448-1.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.175-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.1030.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.326-1.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.846-3.269

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1568-72-68-63-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry5274-68-68-73-912
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii564-67-67-68-14110
    January 16-19The American Express6868-69-70-74-73
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6870-71-79-77+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2266-69-73-70-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5074-71-76-74+713

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

