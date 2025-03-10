Emiliano Grillo betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five tournaments, Grillo has an average finish of 71st.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Grillo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Grillo is averaging -0.560 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.