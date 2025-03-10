Emiliano Grillo betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina reacts to his putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo looks for a better result in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after he finished 54th shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2024.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Grillo's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 5-under, over his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Grillo's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|3/9/2023
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|3/10/2022
|MC
|77-82
|+15
|3/11/2021
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|3/14/2019
|26
|70-72-73-66
|-7
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Grillo has an average finish of 71st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Grillo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo is averaging -0.560 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo is averaging -4.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.454 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo sports a -0.771 mark (173rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, while he averages 28.38 putts per round (43rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|298.3
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|178
|62.15%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.38
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|157
|20.83%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|15.97%
|15.08%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has played six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Grillo ranks 193rd in the FedExCup standings with 6 points.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 39th in the field at 0.360.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.757 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.475 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.168). That ranked in the field.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.104) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.454
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.771
|-1.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.356
|-1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.026
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.555
|-4.090
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-66-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|76
|71-69-73-75
|+4
|2
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|65
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
