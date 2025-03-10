PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina reacts to his putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina reacts to his putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo looks for a better result in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after he finished 54th shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Grillo at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Grillo's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 5-under, over his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Grillo's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20245469-71-69-77-2
    3/9/2023MC70-77+3
    3/10/2022MC77-82+15
    3/11/2021MC71-74+1
    3/14/20192670-72-73-66-7

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Grillo has an average finish of 71st.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Grillo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo is averaging -0.560 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo is averaging -4.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.454 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo sports a -0.771 mark (173rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, while he averages 28.38 putts per round (43rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126298.3297.5
    Greens in Regulation %17862.15%63.10%
    Putts Per Round4328.3828.4
    Par Breakers15720.83%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance17115.97%15.08%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has played six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times.
    • Currently, Grillo ranks 193rd in the FedExCup standings with 6 points.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 39th in the field at 0.360.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.757 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.475 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.168). That ranked in the field.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.104) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.454-0.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.771-1.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.356-1.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.026-0.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.555-4.090

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-35
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3370-67-71-68-480
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1168-69-66-67-18--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC76-66-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D78+6--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7671-69-73-75+42
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6569-69-71-72-34
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

