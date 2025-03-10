Davis Thompson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Davis Thompson hits the course in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Thompson has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 68th.
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Thompson's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|3/9/2023
|68
|70-73-69-79
|+3
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Thompson is averaging -2.025 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 0.127 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.463 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson sports a -0.377 average that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 70.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR, while he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.35. He has broken par 23.50% of the time (90th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|304.0
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|70.94%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.35
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|90
|23.50%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|12.39%
|13.19%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- As of now, Thompson has collected 149 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.422. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.156.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson put up his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.795.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.601, which ranked 37th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 51st.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.311) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.463
|1.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.377
|-0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.441
|1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.529
|-2.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.002
|0.127
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-74-69-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-68-66-66
|-18
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|70-71-67-72
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|78-64-68-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|69-69-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-70-71-73
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-67-70-71
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|70-66-76-72
|-4
|95
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
