53M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Davis Thompson hits the course in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Thompson at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Thompson has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 68th.
    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Thompson's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC75-71+2
    3/9/20236870-73-69-79+3

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Thompson is averaging -2.025 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 0.127 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.463 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson sports a -0.377 average that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 70.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR, while he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.35. He has broken par 23.50% of the time (90th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82304.0302.9
    Greens in Regulation %4770.94%66.32%
    Putts Per Round14429.3529.3
    Par Breakers9023.50%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance6812.39%13.19%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • As of now, Thompson has collected 149 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.422. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.156.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson put up his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.795.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.601, which ranked 37th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 51st.
    • Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.311) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4631.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.377-0.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.4411.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.529-2.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.0020.127

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3372-66-72-66-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-74-69-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-68-66-66-18--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6070-71-67-72-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3678-64-68-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5169-69-68-71-117
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-70-71-73-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-67-70-71-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1370-66-76-72-495
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

