Davis Thompson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Thompson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.

Thompson is averaging -2.025 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.