54M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his last competition at the Puerto Rico Open, Davis Riley finished the weekend at 18-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Riley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over the last two times Riley has played THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Riley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Riley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC74-74+4
    3/9/2023MC71-77+4

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has an average of 1.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -1.450 in his past five tournaments.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.228 this season (184th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 77th, while his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 180th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.146. Additionally, he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77304.1309.9
    Greens in Regulation %15265.28%64.29%
    Putts Per Round7828.7528.5
    Par Breakers10823.06%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance15515.00%14.68%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Although Riley hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 28.6%.
    • Riley, who has 60 points, currently ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.617.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.252 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.797 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.844, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.566) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-1.228-0.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-1.146-0.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.484-1.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.2221.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total185-2.636-1.450

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4167-71-66-71-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7374-73-70-71+8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 2-5The SentryW/D73-80-74+8--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC80-75-65+4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-73-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4864-71-75-67-78
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open664-66-72-68-1853

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

