Davis Riley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his last competition at the Puerto Rico Open, Davis Riley finished the weekend at 18-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 aiming for an improved score.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over the last two times Riley has played THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Riley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Riley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|3/9/2023
|MC
|71-77
|+4
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of 1.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -1.450 in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.228 this season (184th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 77th, while his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 180th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.146. Additionally, he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|304.1
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|65.28%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.75
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.06%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|15.00%
|14.68%
Riley's best finishes
- Although Riley hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 28.6%.
- Riley, who has 60 points, currently ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.617.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.252 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.797 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.844, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.566) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-1.228
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-1.146
|-0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.484
|-1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.222
|1.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|185
|-2.636
|-1.450
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|67-71-66-71
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|74-73-70-71
|+8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|W/D
|73-80-74
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|80-75-65
|+4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|64-71-75-67
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|64-66-72-68
|-18
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
