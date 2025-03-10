Davis Riley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.617.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.252 (he missed the cut in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.797 (he finished 48th in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.844, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).