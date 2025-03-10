David Skinns betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.630. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.548. He finished 49th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 1.592 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At The American Express in January 2025, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.824, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.