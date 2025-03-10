David Skinns betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
David Skinns looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship .
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Skinns missed the cut in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Skinns' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|71-73
|E
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Skinns has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Skinns has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished 5-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Skinns is averaging -2.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.830 ranks 177th on TOUR this season, and his 51% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns sports a -0.342 average that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns' -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 99th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 120th. He has broken par 19.26% of the time (180th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|308.5
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|63.33%
|60.68%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.13
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|180
|19.26%
|18.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|15.93%
|16.67%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
- As of now, Skinns has compiled 7 points, which ranks him 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.630. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.548. He finished 49th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 1.592 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.824, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 49th in the field (he finished 49th in that event).
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.830
|-1.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.342
|-1.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.074
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.009
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.108
|-2.596
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-72
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|68-70-69-72
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.