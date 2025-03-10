PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
David Skinns betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    David Skinns looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship .

    Latest odds for Skinns at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Skinns missed the cut in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Skinns' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC71-73E

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Skinns has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Skinns has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 5-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Skinns is averaging -2.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Skinns .

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.830 ranks 177th on TOUR this season, and his 51% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns sports a -0.342 average that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns' -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 99th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 120th. He has broken par 19.26% of the time (180th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46308.5306.4
    Greens in Regulation %17263.33%60.68%
    Putts Per Round12029.1329.0
    Par Breakers18019.26%18.80%
    Bogey Avoidance16915.93%16.67%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
    • As of now, Skinns has compiled 7 points, which ranks him 192nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.630. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.548. He finished 49th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 1.592 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.824, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 49th in the field (he finished 49th in that event).

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.830-1.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.342-1.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0740.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0090.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.108-2.596

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5872-70-70-71-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4270-70-68-70-6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC78-71+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-72-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-79+8--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4968-70-69-72-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-72+3--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

